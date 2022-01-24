Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Piedmont Lithium worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

In related news, EVP Bruce Czachor bought 1,933 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.49 per share, with a total value of $99,530.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $94,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,990 shares of company stock valued at $478,592 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLL opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

