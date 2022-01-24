Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 44,500 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rollins worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

