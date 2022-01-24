Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288,116 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Spire worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after buying an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,801,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,274,000 after buying an additional 35,851 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR stock opened at $64.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.82. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

