Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $11,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 697,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 705,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after buying an additional 296,024 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 233,885 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 582,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 99,713 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

MDRX stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

