Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRCT. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92. Procept BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $47.73.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $496,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $63,214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $382,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procept BioRobotics (PRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.