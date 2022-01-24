Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.85.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,423 shares of company stock worth $46,762,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

