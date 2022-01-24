Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,850 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.