Project Inverse Achieves Market Capitalization of $609,500.94 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $609,500.94 and $91,892.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.69 or 0.06633461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.99 or 1.00101966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 60,740,345 coins and its circulating supply is 39,677,541 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

