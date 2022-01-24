Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.22. 19,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,428. Prologis has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.97 and a 200 day moving average of $141.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Prologis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $1,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 55.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after buying an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

