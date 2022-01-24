ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,658,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 71,021,891 shares.The stock last traded at $19.90 and had previously closed at $17.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

