ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 6% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.62. 584,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,476,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,159,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,607,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

