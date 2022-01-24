ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.45) to €14.00 ($15.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.