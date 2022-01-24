Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

