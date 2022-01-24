Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $316.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.54 and a 200 day moving average of $316.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

