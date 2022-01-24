Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 2.49% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 415,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYC opened at $31.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

