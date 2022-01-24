Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 384 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 43.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.47.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 369,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,291,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $160.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

