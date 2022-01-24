Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 453 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 71,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $109.85 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04.

