Prosperity Bancshares (PB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $74.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.19. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

