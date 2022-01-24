PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Position Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $22,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $116.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.32. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

