Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.62 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Amundi bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after buying an additional 943,537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,391,000 after buying an additional 727,220 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,045.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 558,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,496,000 after buying an additional 510,005 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

