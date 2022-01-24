Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 8,290 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.44 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

