Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,870 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV opened at $43.37 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -867.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

