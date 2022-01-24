PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 17182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

Specifically, insider Amar K. Goel sold 33,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,012,897.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,651 shares of company stock worth $13,108,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

