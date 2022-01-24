Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €108.00 ($122.73) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €116.47 ($132.35).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €93.80 ($106.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.14. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.