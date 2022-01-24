Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.64

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 646269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
Separately, Desjardins cut Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (CVE:PGM)
Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.
