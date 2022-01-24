Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.64

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 646269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, Desjardins cut Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$15.93 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.