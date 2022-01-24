Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Cut by Analyst

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $5.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.04.

UNH stock opened at $461.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

