Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank First in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $70.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $540.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.35. Bank First has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank First during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 33.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

