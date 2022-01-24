Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Concentrix Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concentrix in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.36. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Concentrix’s FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

CNXC stock opened at $169.84 on Monday. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $191.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,750. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

