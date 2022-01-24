Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 2,106 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 69.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

COST stock opened at $481.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $537.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.