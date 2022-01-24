Qtron Investments LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 351.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.84. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.