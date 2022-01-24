Qtron Investments LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.87 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $434.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.