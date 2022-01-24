Qtron Investments LLC Raises Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 193.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at $45.10 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.