Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 14,435 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 12.9% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $35,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $38.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

