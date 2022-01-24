Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 39.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $397.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.13 and its 200-day moving average is $415.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.