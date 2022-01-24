Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $54,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $237.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

