Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,985 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $4.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $279.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs.

