Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $937,000 Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Camping World by 56.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 17.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

