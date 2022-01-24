Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,411 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of ED opened at $82.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

