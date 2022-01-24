Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,878,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,060,000 after buying an additional 1,470,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $16,414,000.

AEO stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

