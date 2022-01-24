Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 204,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 78,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $77.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.