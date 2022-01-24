Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:RANJY traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. 29,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

