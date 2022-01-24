Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$11.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. raised Blackline Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.67.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92.

In other news, insider DAK Capital Inc. bought 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,104,498.18. Insiders purchased a total of 53,300 shares of company stock worth $366,796 over the last ninety days.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

