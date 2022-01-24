Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $10.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 20.93%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.