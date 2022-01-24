Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $1,496,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.30 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

