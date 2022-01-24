Raymond James & Associates Has $570,000 Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Certara were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Certara by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Certara by 40.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after purchasing an additional 645,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Certara by 6,519.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 411,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $119,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,328,413 shares of company stock valued at $278,689,320 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

