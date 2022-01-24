Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

