Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,305 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $33.72 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

