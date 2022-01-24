Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 161.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 54,731 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.24%. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

