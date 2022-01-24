Raymond James Boosts United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target to $42.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

