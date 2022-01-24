Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.69 on Monday. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $155.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.71.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.